ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has almost crashed out of the ATP's top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the updated version of the rankings Kukushkin lost eight spots plummeting to №97.



As for the leaders of the rankings, Brit Andy Murray is still going strong as world number one. Serb Novak Djokovic and Canadian Milos Raonic are placed 2nd and 3rd accordingly.