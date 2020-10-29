ATP: Kukushkin and Paire to face off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the next round of the ATP 250 Astana Open after a three-set thriller in the opening round against Federico Delbonis, Kazinform reports.

World number 91 Kukushkin needed two hours and a half to defeat the Argentinian 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

After the match, Kukushkin admitted to making several mistakes and that led to losing the first set. However, the Kazakhstani managed to pull himself together and come out victorious.

Kukushkin and Delbonis met on court two times before the encounter in Nur-Sultan and by winning their Wednesday encounter the former took their H2H rivalry to 2:1.

By defeating the Argentinian Kukushkin booked the R16 battle against the top seed Benoit Paire of France.