  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ATP Rankings: Kazakhstani Bublik climbs to career-high

    08:11, 23 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has climbed 12 spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik reached hiscareer-high ranking of №70 this week after finishing as runner-up at the Hallof Fame Open final in Newport where he was stunned by American John Isner inthe final.

    Anotherrepresentative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 45thspot, whereas Alexander Nedovyesov slid 6 spots down and landed the 202ndspot.

    Serb NovakDjoklovic is still world №1 followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss RogerFederer.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!