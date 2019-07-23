ATP Rankings: Kazakhstani Bublik climbs to career-high

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has climbed 12 spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik reached hiscareer-high ranking of №70 this week after finishing as runner-up at the Hallof Fame Open final in Newport where he was stunned by American John Isner inthe final.

Anotherrepresentative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 45thspot, whereas Alexander Nedovyesov slid 6 spots down and landed the 202ndspot.

Serb NovakDjoklovic is still world №1 followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss RogerFederer.