Attack in central Egypt leaves 7 Coptic Christians dead

CAIRO. KAZINFORM At least seven Coptic Christians were killed Friday in a shooting attack by unknown assailants in Egypt's central Minya province, local officials have said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Egyptian media outlets quoted Minya Governor Qasem Hussein as saying that at least seven people were killed -- and another 13 injured -- in an attack on a bus carrying Christian pilgrims.

In an earlier statement, a Coptic Church official said "terrorists" had opened fire on the bus, which had been carrying Christians from Egypt's southern Sohag province.

The bus was reportedly on its way to Minya's Saint Samuel Monastery when the deadly attack occurred.

Friday's attack is the second of its kind near the same monastery within the last year and a half.

In May of 2017, 29 people were killed when unknown attackers opened fire on two buses carrying Christians to the Saint Samuel Monastery.

Shortly afterward, the Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.