Attacker dies after hammering 10 people in Canada

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An unidentified attacker hurt 10 people with a hammer at an Indian band (government) office in British Columbia before being pronounced dead at the scene, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

The man attacked one person at the Bridge River Band Office on Wednesday morning and when other people tried to intervene, they were also hit, according to emergency workers cited by CTV, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.

"RCMP members arrested the male but were unable to transport him as he became unconscious and unresponsive," police said in a news release quoted by CTV on Wednesday. According to the statement, police officers performed CPR on the attacker, but their efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

Health officials said, as cited by CTV, that four of the injured taken to the hospital were in serious to critical condition while the remaining six had sustained non-life threatening injures.

Bridge River is a tiny aboriginal town located about nine kilometers (about 5.5 miles) northwest of Lillooet, British Columbia.