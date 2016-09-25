  • kz
    Attendees at North Korean air show wowed by miniature F-16

    15:35, 25 September 2016
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Now here's something you don't see every day: an F-16 fighter jet buzzing through the skies of North Korea and launching fireworks.

    The plane roaring over people’s heads at the country’s first air show Sunday was actually a remote-controlled mock-up of the fabled US Air Force fighter.

    The scale models of the F-16 and a Chinese J-10 fighter were featured on the second day of the Wonsan International Friendship Air festival.

    The choice of flying a one-sixth scale F-16 at the show was an odd one considering the outrage North Korea regularly expresses over the presence of US troops and Air Force bases in South Korea.

    Photograph: Wong Maye-E/AP 

     Read more at The Guardian

     

