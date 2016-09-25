Attendees at North Korean air show wowed by miniature F-16

LONDON. KAZINFORM Now here's something you don't see every day: an F-16 fighter jet buzzing through the skies of North Korea and launching fireworks.

The plane roaring over people’s heads at the country’s first air show Sunday was actually a remote-controlled mock-up of the fabled US Air Force fighter.

The scale models of the F-16 and a Chinese J-10 fighter were featured on the second day of the Wonsan International Friendship Air festival.

The choice of flying a one-sixth scale F-16 at the show was an odd one considering the outrage North Korea regularly expresses over the presence of US troops and Air Force bases in South Korea.



Photograph: Wong Maye-E/AP

