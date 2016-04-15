Attorney requests Prosecutor General’s Office to extradite A.Turlybay

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Attorney Sunkar Nurmaganbetov who is defending Akzharkyn Turlybay, Kazakhstani national sentenced to life imprisonment in China, has submitted a request on her extradition.

“As is known, the main criterion for extradition of Kazakhstani nationals from China is submission of a request from their lawyers and relatives,” he said.

“On April 14, 2017, as per the international acts and national legislation, I submitted a request on behalf of Akzharkyn’s mother Z.Seitimova to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan on extradition of Akzharkyn Turlybay from China, who was sentenced there to life imprisonment by the court of Guangzhou on June 15, 2015. In case if the court does not change its decision, we consider it necessary to transfer A.Tyrlybay from China to Kazakhstan. A copy of the request was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan,” the attorney said.

“Her family is now waiting for a sitting of the court of appeals. The date is to be assigned,” he added.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that new facts were discovered in favor of Akzharkyn.

The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling drugs. The girl said she had come to China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced to life imprisonment.