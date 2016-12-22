ATTRIBUTES
Motto
The motto of the Universiade-2017 is "Spread Your Wings" which calls young athletes to scale the heights of adult sport.
Logo
The logo of the Universiade contains the letter U which is a mandatory element of the symbolic of any sport event held under the FISU aegis.
|The logo of the Universiade-2017 is designed in the shape of a winged letter "U" which has a well-defined dynamic form from the left to the right and upwards manifesting growth and attainment of high peaks.
|Falcon is the official mascot of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty
Flame
Flame is the main attribute of the Torch Relay, a portable device which keeps the flare burning continuously in the open air no matter the weather conditions.
During the Olympic Torch Relay light-weight torches able to keep bright and safe flame in low temperatures will be used.
|The Flame conforms to the FISU requirements. According to the Concept, the Flame is relayed, hand to hand, by torchbearers.
|The Universiade award medals have classic style and are made of the metal alloy imitating gold, silver, and bronze. The medals are coined at Kazakhstan Mint. The ribbon carries the Universiade logo. The set of winner medals of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Amaty consists of gold, silver, and bronze medals. In total 86 medal sets will be contested in 12 sports.
In the center of the reverse of the medals is the emblem of the 28th World Winter Universiade- the winged letter "U", inscription "XXVIII WINTER UNIVERSIADE" and five stars positioned in one line.
By means of the mounting bracket the medal is attached to the blue ribbon having the inscription and ornament. In the bottom the ribbon is clamped by a metal ring.