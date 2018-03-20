  • kz
    Atyrau authorities to build village for orphans

    18:35, 20 March 2018
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A new family-type village for orphans will be built in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Presently, 59 people live in our "Shanyrak" family-type orphanage. The local authorities allocated 3 hectares of land in a suburb. They are preparing design estimates. Then, the construction will begin. There will be a set of eight premises, as well as a facility for sports and cultural events, and an athletic field," director of the orphanage Gulsara Botatayeva said.

    The area will also include an ancillary farm.

     

