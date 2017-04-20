Atyrau city area to triple by 2030

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - By 2030 Atyrau will need 45 new schools, 83 kindergartens and 5 outpatient clinics, Tolep Orynbassarov, head of the regional architecture and town planning department, said at the briefing of the Regional Communications Service, Kazinform has learned.

"The development master plan of Atyrau city has been prepared. According to forecasts, population of the regional center of Atyrau region will reach 350,000 people by 2030, compared to 314,000 people in 2015. According to the development master plan, the territory of Atyrau city will triple amounting to 46,000 ha by 2030. The regional center will be divided into 16 micro-districts," Mr. Orynbassarov revealed.



He also noted that given the population growth the city will need more kindergartens, schools and outpatient clinics.