Atyrau city tightens quarantine restrictions

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau city has tightened the quarantine restrictions, Kazinform reports.

Chief sanitary doctor of Atyrau region amended the decree on the quarantine regime and prevention of the COVID-19 spread in Atyrau city.

The quarantine restrictions will remain in place in the city of Atyrau until the moment the epidemiological situation is stabilized.

Access to the local parks, squares and alleys has been denied. All mass sports, cultural and family events have been banned. Theaters, cinemas, exhibition halls, night clubs, etc. have been closed.

Local authorities are to monitor the situation and observance of the quarantine measures.