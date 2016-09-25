Atyrau city to host investment forum Sep 29-30

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM On September 29-30, the city of Atyrau will host Atyrau Invest 2016 Investment Forum.

As the press service of the regional Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development Administration informed, the goal of the forum is to demonstrate the potential of the region and to attract investments to the projects in various spheres.



Representatives of governmental structures, national companies, development institutes, diplomatic missions of CIS and non-CIS countries, foreign and local investors will join the event.



The forum is organized by the akimat of Atyrau region and LLP United Chemical Company.



By tradition, the forum is expected to be a unique dialogue platform which will enable the heads of companies, institutional and private investors as well governmental officials to discuss important issues of economic development and the prospects of doing business in the region.