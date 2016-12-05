Atyrau diver clinches silver at Republican Championship

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Artyom Karepanov became master of sport in diving after claiming silver of the Republican Diving Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Springboard diving and diving in general is completely new thing for Atyrau. Therefore, Artyom Karepanov's silver medal has become a shocker for all of us, as he was competing with the strongest athletes. Artyom won another silver medal together with Roman Rozybakiyev in synchronized diving. In the future Artyom is expected to perform in pair with Ukrainian Ales Prigorov who has recently moved to Atyrau", said Artyom's coach Vladimir Molchanov.



According to him, they are going to focus on the preparations for the 2018 Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.