Atyrau farmers to receive 1.5 billion tenge in subsidies

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM According to the akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, this year farmers of Atyrau will receive 1.5 billion tenge in subsidies. Mr. Nogayev spoke about region's agriculture during a press briefing at the Regional Communication Service, according to Kazinform correspondent.

"To date, we have received more than 1.5 billion tenge to subsidize increasing sown area and, therefore yields. Last year our region met the demand for vegetables. Only for potatoes we covered 40 percent. Therefore, we are going to increase sown area. If last year it was 7,600 hectares, this year's plan is to sow 8,400 hectares. We also proposed to subsidize fishing industry assisting for the development of pond farms and fish processing", Mr. Nogaev said.