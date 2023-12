ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau farmers harvested 3 tonnes of lemons, Kazinform reports.

The farmers started lemon tree nurseries three years ago at the greenhouses. There are 20 greenhouses in the region so far.

«The subtropical fruit withstands heat and is unpretentious in winter. As a result, we got almost 3 tonnes of lemons. It is also planned to expand lemon farming,» the head of the farm household Vladimir Razmetov said.