    Atyrau grabs 6 medals at Asian Kyokushin-kan Karate Championship

    17:00, 19 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau karatekas won three silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Kyokushin-kan Karate Championship held in Astana, the regional communications service of Atyrau region informs.

    The capital of Kazakhstan played a host to one of the largest sports events, the Asian Open Championship of Kyokushin-kan Karate, on June 16-17. The championship brought together 250 sportsmen from 12 countries of the world.

