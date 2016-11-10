Atyrau healthcare institutions get new ambulance cars

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 23 ambulance cars have been purchased for healthcare institutions of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"After visiting Kurmangazinskiy district in July 2016, governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev charged to solve the problem of lack of ambulance cars there. The vehicles were purchased and handed in October 2016. The Kyzylkoginskaya district hospital received one reanimation ambulance car. Seven ambulance cars were handed to Kurmangazinskiy district. The vehicles were also purchased for Kyzylkoginskiy district, Inderskiy district, Issataiskiy district, Makhambetskiy district, Zhylyoiskiy district, Makatskiy district and villages near Atyrau city," the regional administration said in a statement.



According to the Atyrau healthcare department, new vehicles will allow to respond to emergency calls in remote villages quicker.