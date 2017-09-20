Atyrau hosts Caspi-Antiterror-2017 exercises

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The first stage of the Operational-tactical exercise Caspi-Antiterror-2017 under the auspices of the National Security Committee's Counter-Terrorism Center was held at the Karabatan refinery facilities.

The drills were aimed at enhancing the skills of law enforcers in anti-terrorist operations and eliminating and minimizing consequences of acts of terrorism. As part of the exercises, law enforcement specialists and NCOC N.V. worked out a joint plan of activities in case of an act of terrorism at the North Caspian Project facilities.