    Atyrau hosts Caspi-Antiterror-2017 exercises

    14:48, 20 September 2017
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The first stage of the Operational-tactical exercise Caspi-Antiterror-2017 under the auspices of the National Security Committee's Counter-Terrorism Center was held at the Karabatan refinery facilities.

    The drills were aimed at enhancing the skills of law enforcers in anti-terrorist operations and eliminating and minimizing consequences of acts of terrorism. As part of the exercises, law enforcement specialists and NCOC N.V. worked out a joint plan of activities in case of an act of terrorism at the North Caspian Project facilities.

    Security Atyrau region Terrorism
