Atyrau hosts IBSA Judo World Cup

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - About 200 parathletes of 20 countries came to Atyrau to compete in the 2018 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSF) Judo World Cup, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, as well as a group of foreign guests, took part in the opening ceremony. In his welcoming speech, the head of the region wished success to the participants of the competitions.



The participants have the opportunity to gain qualification points for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.



The first day of the competitions was successful for athletes of the Republic of Korea. Winning 3 gold and 2 bronze medals, they lead in the medal account. The teams of Ukraine, Brazil, France, and Georgia have one gold medal each. As to the Kazakhstan team, Olzhas Orazalyuly (in the 60 kg weight division) and Azamat Nokushev (66 kg) claimed bronze medals. Today, three wrestlers of Atyrau region will step into tatami.