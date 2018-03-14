Atyrau hosts National Traditions of Great Steppe forum

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - An international forum The National Traditions of the Great Steppe will take place in Atyrau.

"The forum will become international. It is going to take place on March 14 and 15 within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru (Spiritual Modernization) program of the President. The main purpose of the program is demonstration of the national traditions, customs, and culture of the Kazakh people," Kazinform refers to the domestic policy department of regional akimat.

Also within the framework of the forum there will be held competitions in national aitys ("improvisation" from Kazakh language) and dombra playing, Kazakh wrestling and a festival of traditional songs with participation of singers from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.



The scientists of Kazakhstan, the Middle East and Europe will take part in the international conference Nauryz as Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Mankind on the sidelines of the forum.