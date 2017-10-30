Atyrau is hosting NGO-Business-State trilateral coop forum

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A trilateral NGO-Business-State cooperation forum "ASAR" opened in Atyrau, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society.

The main purpose of the forum is to create an effective platform for cooperation between the state, the non-profit sector and business.

Opening the forum Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that the NGOs - Business - State social partnership was already working in Kazakhstan and that the government was constantly improving the conditions necessary for the development of trilateral cooperation. According to her, joint activities contribute to the influx of new ideas and technologies, which leads to the creation of higher quality services and jobs and increases the quality of life.

Ms. Abdykalikova added that a powerful impetus to this process had been given by the program "Rukhani Janghyru" program initiated by the Head of State and that the "Tugan Zher" project, implemented within its framework, has become a key component of the unification of citizens, NGOs and businessmen in order to solve urgent issues of communities and strengthen patriotism.

The plenary session of the forum themed NGO-Business-State: New Horizons for Cooperation was attended by the Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Nurlan Yermekbayev, akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, chairman of Enactus Kazakhstan Raimbek Batalov, deputy chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Yeldar Zhumagazy, as well as representatives of Kazenergy Association, NGOs and business community.

The two-day forum in Atyrau is organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and akimat of Atyrau region. The event is part of the Atameken sub-program and is held within the framework of the "Rukhani Janghyru" program.