ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Confederation Cup 2018 finished in Almaty. Atyrau region's judokas won gold medals defeating Karaganda region 4:2, Olympic.kz reports.

Besides, Atyrau region team also was the best at the last year Championship of Kazakhstan.



Earlier, the Confederation Cup determined the winners in boxing, taekwondo, free and Greco-Roman wrestling and Kazakh kuresi.