Atyrau: Kindergarten employee admitted to hospital over COVID-19

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A kindergarten employee was diagnosed with coronavirus in Atyrau, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

The woman was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital. 213 children and 80 employees of the kindergarten tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, all of them were recommended to self-isolate at home. Anti-epidemic measures are carried out in the preschool institution.