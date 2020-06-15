  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Atyrau: Kindergarten employee admitted to hospital over COVID-19

    21:15, 15 June 2020
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A kindergarten employee was diagnosed with coronavirus in Atyrau, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

    The woman was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital. 213 children and 80 employees of the kindergarten tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, all of them were recommended to self-isolate at home. Anti-epidemic measures are carried out in the preschool institution.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!