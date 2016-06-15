Atyrau Oil Refinery to be modernized by year end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The modernization of the Atyrau Oil Refinery will be finished by the end of the year. Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev said it today at the 3rd International Conference "Oil Processing and Petrochemistry in Central Asia."

The Vice Minister reminded of reconstruction of three domestic oil refineries. “Atyrau Oil Refinery will be the first to finish its reconstruction work. The modernization and reconstruction of Pavlodar and Shymkent oil refineries will be accomplished in 2017,” Mirzagaliyev said.

According to him, the accomplishment of modernization of oil processing plants will let reduce dependence on import of light petroleum products as well as to increase capacity of processing from 15 mln to 17.5 mln tonnes of oil per annum.