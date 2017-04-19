Atyrau recruitment agencies guilty of lobbying interests of unqualified foreigners

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Recruiting agencies in Atyrau lobbied interests of foreigners who did not have the appropriate qualifications for employment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The State Labor Commission has opened administrative cases against the management of 4 recruiting agencies. All of them violated the requirements set by the Commission to attract foreign labor to the Republic of Kazakhstan. For example, one of the companies was given permission by the commission to attract 10 foreigners to work in Kazakhstan. However, it was stated that it is obliged to hire 10 Kazakhstanis within six months. And these requirements were not met," said the head of the State Labor Commission's Department of the region, Igilik Aubakirov, during a briefing at the Regional Central Communications Service.

According to him, the foreigners, one from India, another from Netherlands, had inadequate diplomas.

"We carefully reviewed their diplomas. It turned out that foreign employee worked as an engineer, although graduated in another field. His qualifications did not match... The law specifies that if companies attract foreign specialists for a certain position, they must have a diploma confirming the adequate education," Aubakirov explained.

He noted that since the beginning of the year, 203 reports on violation of labor legislation were filed to the Department. Currently, several large companies such as Worley Parsons, Fluor, and Sicim are being inspected.