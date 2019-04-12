Atyrau refinery fined KZT 31 mln for environment contamination

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Atyrau refinery has been fined KZT 31 mln for environmental pollution, Kazinform reports. This March the refinery proceeded to maintenance and repair works at its biological treatment plants. As a result, the refinery exceeded wastewater treatment emission ratio.

Besides, ecologists estimate the environmental damage caused by the refinery as a result of violation of the country's environmental law, the ecology department of Atyrau region said.