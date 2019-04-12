  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Atyrau refinery fined KZT 31 mln for environment contamination

    14:30, 12 April 2019
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Atyrau refinery has been fined KZT 31 mln for environmental pollution, Kazinform reports. This March the refinery proceeded to maintenance and repair works at its biological treatment plants. As a result, the refinery exceeded wastewater treatment emission ratio.

    Besides, ecologists estimate the environmental damage caused by the refinery as a result of violation of the country's environmental law, the ecology department of Atyrau region said.

    Tags:
    Environment Oil & Gas Atyrau region Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!