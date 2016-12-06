Atyrau refinery report on production upgrade

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - During the National Teleconference with the President today the CEO of Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP Galymzhan Amanturlin reported to the Head of the state on the progress of construction of the complex of advanced petroleum refining.

"We have finished the first stage of the plant upgrade - the complex of production of aromatic hydrocarbons has been put into operation. The second stage - construction of advanced petroleum refining - is underway". Once completed, the project will eliminate the deficit of high-octane gasoline and aviation fuel in the domestic market, and improve the quality of made products and reduce harmful effects on the environment. The next year the catalytic cracking will receive raw material", - G. Amanturlin reported.

The construction of the complex of advanced petroleum refining has been implemented within the State program of forced industrial and innovative development of Kazakhstan. In December, 2012 the investment project entered the stage of practical implementation. The investments amount to KZT 530 billion. The project will allow to increase capacities of secondary processes by 2,4 million tons per year, to lift oil refining depth from 62 to 84%, to increase the output of light oil products from 48 to 77%, and also the oil refining amount will increase to 5,5 million tons per year.

"At the moment the construction of 12 process units and 49 offsites is underway. 46 companies four of which are foreign have been mobilized for construction".