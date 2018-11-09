Atyrau region and Kalmykia to boost cooperation

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Administration of Atyrau region (Kazakhstan) and the Government of Republic of Kalmykia (Russia) has signed a cooperation agreement within the framework of the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum with the participation of the Presidents of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation in Petropavlovsk, the Atyrau Regional Communication Service informs.

The Agreement was signed by Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev and Head of the Republic of Kalmykia Aleksey Orlov. It is aimed at developing bilateral relations and creating conditions for the establishment of trade and economic ties.

"Cooperation will be focused on active support for initiatives to effectively use tourism resources and active promotion of the natural and cultural heritage of the regions," said Aikyn Yeleussizov, Head of the Atyrau Regional Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Cooperation Department.

It should be mentioned that the delegation of Atyrau region participated in the Interregional Cooperation Forum hosted by Petropavlovsk.

The delegation included businessmen of the region, representatives of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and employees of local executive bodies.

In total, over 2,000 representatives of Kazakhstan and Russia took part in the forum.