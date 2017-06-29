Atyrau region governor greets media workers on their professional holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev extended his greetings to the Kazakhstani media workers on their professional holiday, the regional administration's press service reports.

Journalists and veterans of the industry took part in the solemn ceremony in the region's capital, timed to the day of communication and information workers.

Among the media, workers awarded the "Aqparat salasynyn uzdygy" are Smadiyar Kuttygerei, the editor-in-chief of Munayli Astana, and Shukatirov Khairosh, chief power engineer of the Kazteleradio regional branch.

A number of journalists were awarded gratitude letters from the Ministry of Information and Communication, akim of the region, the Central Communications Service and the special Tauman Amandosov Prize.

In his speech, Akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev noted the special contribution journalists make to the prosperity of the region and wished them creative successes.