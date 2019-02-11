Atyrau region implements 31 projects worth 3.14trn tenge

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 31 projects worth 3.14trn tenge are under implementation in Atyrau region to date, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of the regional administration informed, these are the projects on construction of LLP KPI gas-chemical complex, construction of the second stage of LLP KLPE gas-chemical complex and modernization of Atyrau Oil Refinery. As part of the entrepreneurship development map, the region implements 28 projects to the amount of 74.3bn tenge.



The implementation of 5 projects worth 6.7bn tenge will let employ 127 people. These are LLP Karat mill, LLP New Ascent commodity concrete production unit, LLP ANTA disposable paper cups producing unit, LLP Plasticcom as well Atyrau Concrete 24 LLP.



3,635 jobs are expected to be created with the implementation of all the projects.