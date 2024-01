ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A Nature Park may be built on the border of Atyrau and Aktobe regions, Kazinform reports.

There is a nature reserve located at the Caspian Sea coast, while there are no natural parks in the region, though it is abundant with unique desert lands with intact nature.



The territory at the border of Atyrau and Aktobe regions is offered as the most suitable place for building the park.