Atyrau region moves to «red» zone

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region moved to the coronavirus «red» zone as it confirmed 60 more coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

«The city as well as the Tengiz oilfield and districts report a surge in coronavirus infections. Besides, 33 pupils were tested positive for COVID-19,» chief state sanitary doctor of the region Amantay Zhumagaliyev told a briefing.

As earlier reported 749 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.