Atyrau region, Netherlands two-way trade totals $1.5B in 9 months of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Dirk Jan Kop, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Atyrau regional administration.

At the meeting, Ambassador Kop outlined the Netherlands' interests in Atyrau region.



"Your region is certainly attractive in terms of investment activity," the Dutch diplomat admitted. "We are interested in our companies working in Atyrau region and strengthening mutually profitable cooperation between our countries."



It is worth mentioning that two-way trade between Atyrau region and the Kingdom of the Netherlands over the past nine months of 2016 has amounted to $1.5 billion. Presently, there are 96 enterprises with the Dutch capital in Atyrau region.



"I would like to assure you that we aim to create conditions for potential investors in line with the instructions given by the Head of State," Nurlan Nogayev said. "We are without doubt are interested in attracting investments and do our best to strengthen cooperation between our countries."



The National Industrial Petrochemical Technological Park with total area of 4,700 ha is one of the things that attract potential investors to the region. A number of investment projects are being implemented on the territory of the park.



Ambassador Kop also visited a school with the Dutch club in Atyrau.