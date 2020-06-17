Atyrau region reports more COVID-19 cases

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - 17 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau region over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports with reference to the regional administration.

Four infected persons, including three men and a woman, have been identified among contractor personnel at the Tengiz oilfield. They have diagnosed with COVID-19 after screening procedures and showing clinical symptoms of acute respiratory infection. 9 more cases, including four men and five women, have been detected among Atyrau citizens. Of them, one contacted with a COVID-19-infected person, four were detected during screening procedures, and the rest sought medical aid after suffering from acute respiratory infection symptoms.

Another four cases have been reported among residents of Kurmangazinsk and Zhylyoisk districts. They have been treated at infectious hospitals in accordance with the approved medical protocol. Their contacts will be under medical supervision after being identified. Disinfection works are underway.