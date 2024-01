ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover of Atyrau region hit $30bn in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The share of export in the total commodity turnover reached 92% i.e. $27.5bn. The volume of import made 8% - $2.5bn," the regional customs control department informed.



In 2018, the region imported primarily equipment (59.3%), ferrous metals items (17.7%) and chemical industry goods (6.3%).