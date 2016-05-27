Atyrau region’s governor, EU ambassadors met

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev met yesterday with the Head of the EU Office in Kazakhstan Traian Hristea, Dutch Ambassador Hubert Henry and Lithuanian Ambassador Vitautas Nauduzas.

There are 90 enterprises in the region opened jointly with Dutch and Lithuanian investors. Our trade turnover with the EU countries in January-March 2016 made more than $2 bln. We positively asses the prospects of further cooperation and reckon on deepening the dialogue with the EU countries. We are ready to discuss the ways of strengthening trade-economic ties between Atyrau region and EU countries you represent. At the President’s instruction, our country creates all required conditions for foreign investors and development of business. The region implements such global projects as Kashagan and Bolashak. we have developed some unique technical solutions of crude extraction, transportation and processing,” said the Governor.

The meeting discussed also the international agenda, including key issues of regional cooperation in Atyrau region’s oil and gas sector.

Traian Hristea pointed out big potential of development of the relations between Kazakhstan and the EU which could benefit all the sides including Atyrau region.

The Head of the EU delegation in Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the relations between Atyrau region and the EU will develop dynamically.

Upon the end of the meeting, N.Nogayev invited T.Hristea and foreign diplomats to attend the Atyrau Invest-2016 Forum scheduled for September 2016 in Atyrau.