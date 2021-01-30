  • kz
    Atyrau region to build 3 schools and 2 hospitals

    14:37, 30 January 2021
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Three schools and two hospitals will be built in Zhylyoi district in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    A 300-seat school will be constructed in Maikomgen village. Construction of a 300-seat school and a 580-seat school is underway in Kulsary town. It will complete this year.

    «Construction of a 75-bed hospital started in Kulsary. A 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital will be built in the first half of the year,» head of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.

    Atyrau region, like many other regions in Kazakhstan, is striving to offer its residents the best opporutnities in terms of education and medical services.
    Tags:
    Construction Atyrau region
