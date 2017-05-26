Atyrau region to develop new oil deposits with reserves of 67mln tonnes

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region plans to develop new oil deposits with a reserve of 67mln tonnes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Shareholders of the North Caspian Operating Corporation are presently discussing the options of exploring and developing a new promising field as part of the North Caspian project through the cooperation with other oil fields and business partners in the region.

“Presently, the NCOC is cooperating with Caspian Meruert Operating Company B.V. to cut the expenses through joint exploration of its Kalamkas-Sea deposit and Hazar deposit belonging to Caspian Meruert Operating Company B.V. The accumulated volume of recoverable reserves from these two deposits makes 97mln tonnes of oil. Joint exploration may boost development of the deposits in the mid-Caspian region,” Technical Director of the NCOC Ram Sitharam said to Kazinform.