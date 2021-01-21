Atyrau region toughens quarantine measures

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Atyrau region announced the tightening of quarantine measures until stabilization of the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

Quarantine and restriction measures will be also extended at Tengiz.

Wearing of masks is mandatory. People aged 65 and older are recommended to stay home but for going to groceries, pharmacy and hospitals. All people are urged to avoid places of public gathering, keep social distancing, to wear masks and observe personal hygiene rules.

It is still banned to hold mass events at home and public places.

The new decree takes effect from 00:00 January 22, 2021.