Atyrau region unveils fish processing plant

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A fish processing plant opened at one of the villages of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

«The new production facility opened at Birlik village of Kurmangazy district in Atyrau region. 50 people obtained there employment. An investor from Russia was attracted to realize there the project worth KZT 200 mln. The plant is expected to process up to 30 tons of fish a day,» governor of district Kairat Nurtayev said.

The same fish processing plant will be launched soon in Tengiz village, Kurmangazy district.