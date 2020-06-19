  • kz
    Atyrau restricts movement of people and transport

    15:33, 19 June 2020
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau city restricted movement of people and transport, Kazinform reports.

    According to the new decree of the chief sanitary doctor of the region it is forbidden to go outside from 11:00 p.m. until 06:00 a.m. but for emergency services and strategic facilities staff. The limited public transport operates since 06:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Those who do not observe requirements are to be liable administratively and imposed fines.


    Atyrau region Coronavirus
