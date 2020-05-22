  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Atyrau resumes domestic flights on May 25

    12:05, 22 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan, taking into account the recommendations of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Atyrau will resume domestic flights starting from May 25 of the current year, Kazinform reports.

    A schedule is published on the official websites of Kazakhstan air carriers.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!