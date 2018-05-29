Atyrau rgn annually imports 60,000 tons of food

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region annually imports 60,000 tons of food and exports above 60,000 tons of foodstuff worth USD 62 mln.

"9,000 tons of fruits, 2,000 tons of vegetable, 3,500 tons of dairy products and 3,000 tons of meat products and sausages are delivered to the region, mainly from neighboring Russia. It means we invest in foreign producers," managing director of the agro-industrial and food industry department of Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs Yerbol Yeseneyev told an enlarged meeting of the regional council of the chamber of entrepreneurs in Atyrau.

According to him, gross agricultural output of Atyrau region reached KZT 63 bln or USD 200 mln in 2017. Cattle breeding and crop farming account for 57% and 42% correspondingly, while the share of agriculture accounts for just one percent in the gross agricultural output of the region.