    Atyrau rgn confirms 5 more coronavirus cases

    15:00, 11 June 2020
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Atyrau region confirmed five more coronavirus cases, the regional administration’s press service reports.

    Three of them, including two women and a man, are from Atyrau. All of them had flu symptoms. Another two are from Kyzylkogii district. One of them had a contact with the coronavirus-positive patient. All the contacts will be traced for further monitoring. Disinfection works were held at hotbeds.

    As of today there are 1,232 coronavirus cases in the region, 876 recovered.


