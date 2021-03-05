Atyrau rgn reports decline in COVID-19 cases since Jan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has reported a 3fold drop in the number of COVID-19 cases since January this year, falling from 1,200 to 400, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 21 COVID-19 cases have been recorded across the region in the past 24 hours. 10 fresh daily cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has detected eight COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. Two fresh cases of the COVID-19 virus have been recorded in the region’s Isatay district, and one in Inderskos district.

Out of 21 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 10 are symptomatic.

The region's 117 residents are said to be under home treatment for COVID-19, 65 are being treated and under medical observation in the regional infectious diseases hospital, 15 - in the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 241 - in the hospitals at the Tengiz oilfield. The region has reported a 3fold drop in the number of new infections since January this year.

Over the past day, 20 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the region.

Atyrau region has moved into the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19.