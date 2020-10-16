Atyrau rgn stockpiled pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 treatment sufficient for 3 mths

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The three-month stockpile of pharmaceuticals used to treat the COVID-19 infection has been created in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the press service of the region’s health office.

It is said that 40 names of the essential pharmaceuticals have been obtained through the social and business corporation Atyrau in order to ensure a stable supply of pharmaceuticals to the pharmacies’ network. Half of the pharmaceuticals have been delivered to 164 pharmacies, and the rest is stored in the stabilization fund.

According to the acting head of the regional health office, Askhan Baidualiyev, the region has a three-month stockpile of the essential pharmaceuticals. 9 names of the pharmaceuticals have been delivered thanks to sponsors’ help. Mr Baidualiyev also added that the region has medical masks and disposable gloves in sufficient amounts.