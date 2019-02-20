Atyrau rgn to build 11 solid waste landfills

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM "11 solid waste landfills will be built in Atyrau region," head of the region Nurlan Nogayev said at today's meeting with population.

"The region adopted the solid waste management program for 2017-2021. Almost 2.3 mln tons of waste is kept currently at the refuse dumps.

112,000 tons of solid waste was collected last year. Construction of new landfills is crucial for the region. 47 measures aimed at reducing negative impact on the region's ecology were taken there. The total amount of funds channeled hit KZT 4.9 bln," he added.



He also stressed that it is planned to build solid waste landfills in 11 rural settlements of Atyrau region.



