Atyrau Sport Fest 2017 to bring together athletes from 16 countries

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau athletes will clash with athletes from 16 countries at Atyrau Sport Fest 2017 this upcoming Saturday, Kazinform reports.

Azamat Beket, Head of the Physical Culture and Sports Department of Atyrau region, revealed that Atyrau Sport Fest 2017 will take place at the Ice Palace on August 19.



According to him, the best local athletes and athletes from CIS and foreign countries will vie against each other in judo, sambo, taekwondo, boxing, kickboxing, Thai boxing, Greco-Roman wrestling, Free Style wrestling and other sports.



Athletes from Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, Spain, Thailand, Poland, Belgium, Iran, Morocco and other countries are expected to partake.