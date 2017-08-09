Atyrau Sport Fest 2017 to gather martial arts practitioners from 16 countries

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau Sport Fest 2017 martial arts festival dated to the Day of Sport will be held on August 19, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service of Atyrau region.

MMA fighters, judo, sambo, taekwondo, karate and jiu-jitsu practitioners, boxers, Greco-Roman and Free-style wrestlers and representatives of other martial arts will gather in Atyrau for the festival.



The best athletes of Atyrau region will vie against worthy competitors from neighboring countries and beyond. Athletes from 16 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, Spain, Thailand, Poland, Belgium, Iran, Morocco, are expected to partake in the event.



According to Azamat Beket, head of the regional physical culture and sports department, the festival is held in order to popularize sports and healthy lifestyle in the region. In his words, this is the first time a sports event of such scale is held in the region. There are plans to host it annually.



Within the framework of the festival, Atyrau MMA fighter Isatai Temirov will clash with a Brazilian athlete.



Atyrau Sport Fest-2017 is scheduled to be held at the Ice Palace on August 19. The event will start at 6:00 p.m.