    Atyrau to hold int'l children's festival

    18:08, 23 April 2018
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The 5th edition of the international children's art festival Almaly.kz will take place on May 1-5, our correspondent reports.

    Children will compete in three nominations such as Vocal signing, Choreography and Acting skills. The contest will let the best performing kids represent Kazakhstan in the prestigious international contests. Besides, its aim is to strengthen friendly ties between the countries, the regional administration's press service said.

    Culture Events Atyrau region
